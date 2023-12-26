Car slams into children's bedroom in Tacoma

A family narrowly escaped a car crashing into their apartment on Christmas night.

Police say it happened before 7:30 p.m. Monday near S. Tyler Street and S. 66th Street in Tacoma.

"We were just sitting here in the living room and we heard a big bash and then my living room wall pushed forward," said Tiffany Martinez. "My kids were sitting there, and we came out, and a whole car was in my girls' bedroom."

Martinez says she and her daughters were in the living room at the time and were not hurt.

After the crash, Martinez came face-to-face with the driver who she says, asked if everyone was OK, then ran away.

The mother of two tells FOX 13 that speeding is a constant problem in the neighborhood.

Tacoma police have not said if they caught a suspect or suspects.