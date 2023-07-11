CIX members talk latest album, tour, and the growth of their music

Five-member K-Pop group CIX returned in May with their latest EP, 'OK' Episode 2: I'm OK’.

The EP is the second release in their "Ok" series.

The title track, "Save Me, Kill Me" is an emotional track that talks about a pain caused by love. The music video depicts heartbreaking scenes throughout that the members had to break out their acting skills for.

"There were several scenes in the music video where I had to cry, so from the day before the shooting, I tried to think about sad things and listened to a lot of melancholy music in order to assist me in getting my emotions right at the set," YONGHEE says.

SEUNGHUN explains the differences in their music compared to others.

"We have tried something that you would have seen in the K-pop scene of the past for both our album and our music video. In the past, a lot of K-pop music videos had their own story to tell, but nowadays, it has shifted to fit the trends of the MZ generation, something that is cute and unique. So for this album, we have actually turned to the past and released a music video that is entirely based on a story," he says.

The "Save Me, Kill Me" music video currently has over 10 millions views, and the group’s YouTube account just hit over one million subscribers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (C9 Entertainment)

Fans submitted questions to FOX 13 for the members.

One question asks what the most enjoyable and difficult aspects of a career in K-Pop is.

HYUNSUK explains the enjoyable aspect by saying, "The most enjoyable aspect is being able to show and perform our music on stage, which we love, to our fans."

"We had to start training for this career at a young age, so we don't have memories of us at school. And normally, 10s and 20s are the times when you don't really work, but just spend and enjoy your time with friends. We weren't allowed to have a lot of such personal time, and didn't really get a chance to hang out with friends," says BAE JINYOUNG.

The group recently completed their second tour in less than a year in March, and when asked what their plans are for 2023, SEUNGHUN says, "I hope there are more opportunities for us to meet our fans, both Korean and international, in person, whether it's a performance or whatnot. We will be also planning opportunities to see our overseas fans as well."