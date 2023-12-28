Clallam County deputies looking for man who set house on fire with someone inside

article

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for assault and threats to kill who allegedly set fire to a home with a person inside.

On Dec. 23, deputies were called to a report of an assault on Youngquist Road in Sequim. During their investigation, they developed probable cause to arrest 40-year-old David Burgess for second-degree assault/domestic violence and felony harassment (threats to kill). Deputies have not specified what occurred in this particular incident.

Just five days later after this call, deputies were dispatched to a report of an arson in the 900 block of Hooker Road in Sequim. The fire had fully engulfed the home and witnesses told deputies that Burgess set the house on fire, which was occupied at the time. Witnesses also said he set a vehicle outside the home on fire.

Burgess fled into the woods and the person inside the home was able to escape unharmed.

Deputies with Clallam and Jefferson Counties were unable to locate him in the woods. However, on Dec. 28 around 6 a.m., he reportedly fled from deputies in a stolen Mazda. The Mazda 6 was maroon and a 2005-2006 make with WA plates CHH4795.

He was last seen on Palo Alto Road.

If you see Burgess or the Mazda, call 911.