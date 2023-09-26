Coast Guard searches for woman swept by current off Clallam County beach

article

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 26-year-old woman, who they say was reportedly swept by currents off Rialto Beach on Monday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report of a woman, described to be wearing a pink sweater and black pants, swept from the Clallam County beach.

Two helicopters and a crew on land are involved in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone with information pertaining to this search is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center at 206-217-6001.