Cowlitz County deputies seek escaped inmate released on accident

Cowlitz County deputies need help finding an escaped inmate who posed as his cellmate, who was scheduled for release the same day.

According to authorities, a corrections officer went to a cell to find an inmate scheduled for release on Monday. All three inmates in the cell were asleep, and when the officer called the name of the inmate to be released, 26-year-old Brian Roman identified himself, instead.

The sheriff’s office says Roman has similar features to the other inmate, and fooled corrections officers into mistaking his identity.

(Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Roman reportedly received the other inmate’s property—clothing, keys, wallet, ID card and debit card—and forged the inmate’s name when signing paperwork.

Some time after Roman was released, the other inmate asked when he was going to be released, and officers realized they had set the wrong person free.

Since then, local law enforcement agencies have been alerted to Roman’s release and are looking for him.

Roman was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers. Roman faces charges of second-degree escape, first-degree criminal impersonation, forgery, second- and third-degree theft.

Anyone with information on Roman’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.