SPD investigates shooting that caused car to crash into Rainier Valley business

Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened in the Rainier Valley neighborhood Monday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 6:00 p.m., police responded to a car that crashed through a business near the corner of Renton Ave. S and S Trenton St.

Seattle Police Department

When police arrived, the driver was nowhere to be seen. After interviewing witnesses, officers learned that several suspects in a red Kia sedan fired multiple gunshots towards a man as he was getting into his car. As he was trying to drive away, he slammed into the business instead.

A bullet also struck another car that was passing by during the shooting, and some nearby businesses were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Police searched the area, but could not locate the victim or the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.