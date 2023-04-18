17-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Mount Vernon drive-by shooting

article

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for attempted murder in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Mount Vernon last week.

On April 10 before 2 a.m., a 22-year-old was shot multiple times on S Baker Street, near Edgewater Park. Officers learned he was walking in the area, was approached and then was shot multiple times.

The man was able to get away from the shooter and called 911. He was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A week later, Mount Vernon Police later arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting. The teen has been booked for second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting. Officers also executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Garfield Street, which is just a short walk from where the 22-year-old was shot.

A second suspect, who is currently in custody on an unrelated case, was identified. Investigators are trying to file charges against that second person.

If you have any information about the shooting or witnessed it, call 24-hour dispatch at 360-428-3211 or call Mount Vernon Police at 360-336-6271 during business hours.