Crash involving propane truck closes SR 512 in Puyallup

A crash involving a propane truck shut down both directions of State Route 512 Monday morning in Puyallup.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash happened before 9:00 a.m. on SR 512 near SR 161.

WSDOT said to expect an extended closure for several hours. A of noon, eastbound lanes were back open along with one westbound lane.

Officials said another truck was called to the scene to offload the propane from the truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated.