Crash involving propane truck closes SR 512 in Puyallup

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:58AM
Puyallup
FOX 13 Seattle

PUYALLUP, Wash - A crash involving a propane truck shut down both directions of State Route 512 Monday morning in Puyallup.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash happened before 9:00 a.m. on SR 512 near SR 161.

WSDOT said to expect an extended closure for several hours. A of noon, eastbound lanes were back open along with one westbound lane.

Officials said another truck was called to the scene to offload the propane from the truck.

Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.