Crews battle massive house fire on Snag Island

Crews are investigating after a house caught fire on Snag Island early Saturday morning.

At 4:38 a.m., East Pierce Fire (EPF) crews responded to a house fire in the 21100 block of Snag Island Dr. E. The island is just outside Bonney Lake and located in the center of Lake Tapps.

When EPF firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and quickly began a defensive attack.

Crews say there are no fire hydrants on Snag Island, so water tankers were called in to shuttle water to the scene. EPF’s Marine 122 boat also assisted from the lakeside.

Officials say everyone inside the home escaped safely. One family member was evaluated by medical personnel on scene, everyone else was uninjured.

The family did have two dogs. One made it out safely, the other ran away and has been reported missing.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal will lead the investigation into the cause of the fire. The EPF’s chaplain and Red Cross are assisting the family.

The EPF says this was a joint operation with the assistance from the Buckley Fire Department, Valley Fire, Orting Valley Fire and Rescue and the Enumclaw Fire Department.