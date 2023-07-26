Residents 'shocked' neighbor killed in Gorst road rage shooting, suspect faces murder charge

A man shot in a road rage incident in Gorst on Monday has died. The Washington State Patrol says he passed away from his injuries Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Patrick Weems of University Place. The suspect in the case, 26-year-old Mark Smith of Burien, is now facing a murder charge.

FOX 13 News spoke to someone at Weems' listed address Wednesday night. They said it's a horrible time for family right now and are asking for privacy.

FOX 13 News also spoke to neighbors who say they are shocked by what happened, and they are happy that the man who's accused in the crime is facing justice.

"If it’s the person I’m thinking, it is very shocking," said a neighbor who didn't want her name used for privacy reasons. "We are a close-knit neighborhood."

Weems appeared well-liked in many circles, with one friend posting online that he was a fun guy who always smiled and was great to work with.

Neighbors call it a sad situation.

"People are so quick to pull a trigger," said the neighbor. "Just move on and go on with your day. Nothing is worth a life, at all, to me."

Smith is accused of shooting Weems in the head. He faced a judge in Kitsap County Court Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol reports that Smith and Weems became involved in a road rage incident Monday.

Troopers said the men made a U-turn on SR-16 and pulled onto a shoulder area near the Kitsap Auto Outlet.

There, witnesses reported seeing Weems get out of his car with a bat. There was a fight and that's when Smith is accused of opening fire. Weems was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma where he later died.

"The charge is murder in the second degree. It carries the maximum penalty of life in prison and $50,000 fine," said the judge Wednesday.

Smith is accused of fleeing the scene after. Washington State Patrol says the Toyota 4Runner he was driving was found a few miles away, and he was arrested. A weapon and backpack were found nearby.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim in critical condition after apparent road-rage shooting on SR 16 in Gorst

Members of the Weems family were also in court Wednesday.

"The family of the victim is here. They thought conditions of release would be address, so they wanted to make a statement," said a representative in court.

The judge determined a statement wasn't needed Wednesday.

"I don’t intend to discuss release right now," said the judge. "The million dollar bail remains."

Smith entered a plea of not guilty in court. Another court date has been set for mid-August.