SR 16 blocked in Gorst as deputies investigate road rage shooting

A portion of SR 16 in Gorst is blocked as Kitsap County deputies and Washington State Patrol investigate a road rage shooting.

WSP reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR 16.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but one suspect is in custody. WSP has not specified how many people were involved or to what extent they were injured.

One lane is open on eastbound SR 16. The closure is expected to last several hours. Traffic is delayed on southbound SR 3 and backed up as far as Silverdale.

Avoid the area.

