PHOTOS: Crews respond to deadly bus crash in Seattle; 1 dead, 12 injured
SEATTLE - Firefighters are responding to a deadly crash involving a bus that happened in Seattle’s Belltown area Saturday afternoon.
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) sent out the initial Tweet at 2:46 p.m. saying crews were responding after a bus crashed into a building near the corner of 5th Ave. and Battery St. At around 4:30 p.m., the SFD announced there were 13 victims. 11 people are in stable condition, one is in critical, and one person died.
Picture courtesy of Jose Luis Torres
FOX 13 crews are at the scene reporting multiple cars have been damaged. The SFD reported one victim became trapped inside their car as a result of the incident.
At around 4 p.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced that the crash was deadly.
Witnesses say the bus swerved to avoid a car running a red light and that’s why it went into the building. They also said crews cut open a car to get someone out.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.