PHOTOS: Crews respond to deadly bus crash in Seattle; 1 dead, 12 injured

Firefighters are responding to a deadly crash involving a bus that happened in Seattle’s Belltown area Saturday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) sent out the initial Tweet at 2:46 p.m. saying crews were responding after a bus crashed into a building near the corner of 5th Ave. and Battery St. At around 4:30 p.m., the SFD announced there were 13 victims. 11 people are in stable condition, one is in critical, and one person died.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Picture courtesy of Jose Luis Torres

FOX 13 crews are at the scene reporting multiple cars have been damaged. The SFD reported one victim became trapped inside their car as a result of the incident.

At around 4 p.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced that the crash was deadly.

Witnesses say the bus swerved to avoid a car running a red light and that’s why it went into the building. They also said crews cut open a car to get someone out.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.