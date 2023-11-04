Crews respond to deadly crash in Sumner

Troopers and firefighters responded to a deadly crash in Sumner Saturday morning.

East Pierce Firefighters (EPF) sent out the initial alert just after 7 a.m. saying crews responded to a single-car crash in the median from westbound SR-410 and northbound SR-167.

Photo: East Pierce Firefighters

Crews tried to save the patient's life, but they died at the scene.

The EPF says the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene as well, and have since cleared the roadway.

This is a developing story.