Crystal Mountain extends season through April 28

After Mother Nature decided to dump 19 inches of snow on Crystal Mountain this week, the resort announced it is extending the ski and ride season for bonus weekends through April 28th, as conditions allow.

The last day of operations will be Sunday, April 14, though limited operations will continue on April 19-21 and 26-28. The Mt. Rainier Gondola, Rainier Express, and Green Valley chairlifts will stay in service.

"While we are in the middle of an El Nino season which has caused the snowfall to be less predictable, we have still had a solid season and winter has delivered the past couple of weeks. We also have a full lineup of spring events coming up for guests to look forward to including our Uphill Weekend, Verde Valle Banked Slalom, Over the Top Rail Jam, Snow Beach Parties, and more," said Matt Darbous, President & COO of Crystal Mountain.

The Verde Valle Banked Slalom goes from April 20-21 and is open to all riders. The Over the Top Rail Jam is scheduled for April 28.

"Every season is different and presents its challenges, but thanks to the dedication and hard work of our Crystal team, there is still plenty of winter left and we’re excited to make the most of it" Darbous said.

While skiing and riding will be limited to the weekends, scenic gondola rides will remain available, with daily lift tickets available to purchase for $79. You can learn more on the Crystal Mountain website.