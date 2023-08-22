Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Pair from Tacoma pretend to be firefighters, loot Spokane homes abandoned during wildfires

By FOX 13 News Staff
Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people from Tacoma were arrested after deputies say they took advantage of people who were forced to evacuate as several wildfires razed through Spokane.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department said they arrested a man and a woman from Tacoma for allegedly pretending to be firefighters and then looting homes abandoned by people impacted by the Gray Fire.  Deputies say the pair dressed up like firefighters. 

During a press conference on Tuesday, city officials reiterated that they are taking extra measures to help those feel safe, including initiating safety patrols and maintaining checkpoints. 

Residents had previously expressed concerns about their belongings and the possibility of looters if they had to evacuate. 

It's unclear what charges the pair could be facing.

Law enforcement did not specify whether the pair came from Tacoma to Spokane with the intent of looting from the abandoned homes or if they were already in the area when the fire broke out. 