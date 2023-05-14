Deputies seek man accused of breaking into PLU dorm, groping students

article

Pierce County deputies say a man broke into two dorm rooms at Pacific Lutheran University and groped students while they were sleeping.

The sheriff's department reports a suspect got into a locked dormitory on the PLU campus Sunday morning. He allegedly went into two different dorm rooms and stood over female students while they slept.

Authorities say he woke them up by groping them, then ran away.

According to the sheriff's department, one of the victims saw the suspect in the parking lot and chased him down. She pepper-sprayed him and was able to snap a photo of him.

Deputies are currently working to collect evidence, including surveillance video from campus security and possible fingerprints.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the sheriff's department at (253) 287-4455, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.