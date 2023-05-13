Police investigate possible homicide after 25-year-old woman dies in Kent

Police are investigating a possible homicide after a 25-year-old woman died in Kent early Saturday morning.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 1:39 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven near the corner of S 224th St. and 83rd Ave. S for reports of a woman who needed medical attention.

When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old SeaTac woman still conscious, but struggling to breathe. Firefighters and a medic team moved her to an ambulance quickly, but her condition started to rapidly deteriorate. At one point medics had to perform CPR, but she died, authorities say.

The KPD spoke to witnesses at the scene. They told police that the victim had been in a verbal argument with a man as she was entering the store. The argument escalated, and the man hit her in the upper body area – causing her to collapse inside the store.

Authorities say the man and the victim appear to know each other, and this is not considered a random incident.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, and are working to identify the man she was with.

The King County Medical Examiner is still determining an exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipsLine@kentwa.gov.

This is a developing story.