Kent shooting leaves woman dead

King County deputies are investigating after a shooting left a woman dead overnight in Kent.

Before 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting at South 277th Street and Green River Road South.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, a man reported that his girlfriend had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead.

Investigators said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigating remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.