DOH: National salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry, 13 sickened in WA

article

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is warning the public about a salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry. Officials say 13 people in Washington have been sickened.

According to the DOH, this is part of a nationwide outbreak that has sickened at least 104 people in 31 states. Of the 13 people sickened in Washington, four have been sent to the hospital.

Cases reported in Washington

Kitsap County (3)

Spokane County (2)

Yakima County (2)

King County (2)

Grant County (1)

Thurston County (1)

Skagit County (1)

Cowlitz County (1)

The DOH says salmonella is a bacteria found in poultry manure. Even if they look healthy, backyard animals like chickens and ducks can carry salmonella. It can easily be spread to cages, coops, hay, plants and soil.

"If you have a backyard flock, take steps to protect yourself and your family from Salmonella infection," said Washington State Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH. "Always wash your hands with soap and water after you've touched poultry, or soil or objects they’ve had contact with."

Officials say people can get sick with salmonella simply by touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands.

To avoid infection, here are prevention tips from the DOH:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling backyard poultry

Don’t kiss or snuggle poultry

Don’t eat or drink around your poultry

Keep poultry and the supplies you use from them out of your home

Supervise children around birds

Safely handle, cook and store eggs

According to the DOH, people infected with salmonella usually become sick one to three days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

Diarrhea that can be bloody

Fever

Chills

Stomach cramps

Occasional vomiting

Officials say most people recover within four to seven days, but some cases require hospital treatment.

For more information, visit the DOH’s website.