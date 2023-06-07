Expand / Collapse search

DOJ, FBI expected to announce multiple arrests in $6.8 million COVID-19 fraud scheme

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle
SEATTLE - The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI are planning to hold a press conference Wednesday to announce multiple arrests in connection to a multi-million dollar COVID-19 benefit fraud scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Collodi will join U.S. Attorney Nick Brown at the Federal Courthouse for the 9:30 a.m. announcement.

The Attorney’s Office says six people were indicted and arrested this last week for their involvement in a $6.8 million dollar COVID-19 benefit fraud ring.

Further details are limited at this time, check back for updates.