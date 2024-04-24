Driver who blew 3 times the legal limit in deadly Thurston County crash released on bail: docs

The family of a woman killed by a suspected DUI driver is concerned that they won't get justice, because the suspect is out of jail.

Brandy Richards was killed on March 29 in Tenino, Thurston County as she was driving to work.

According to investigators, Tyrus Snow was speeding and crossed the double solid yellow line along Little Rock Road SW before hitting Richards head-on.

Richards died at the scene.

Snow blew a .244 alcohol level at the scene, which is three times the legal limit.

He was booked for vehicular homicide and has since been released on $250,000 bail.

"It's beyond heartbreaking to us. It feels like we've already been failed and we know we are just in the beginning of this whole process, so we understand there are certain steps the justice system has to take, but he was out within four days of killing my sister, he was caught at the scene. There were so many witnesses. There's no way to say he's not guilty, so for him, his family to put up the bond and he be out.… We never get to see my sister again. I hope his family appreciates the time they get. because he is going to go to prison. I mean if he doesn't, the justice system has failed more than just us at that point," family told FOX 13.

A memorial has been set up along the road where she was killed.