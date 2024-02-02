'Extremely explosive and volatile' chemical dropped at Kitsap County's hazardous waste disposal site

Crews were on the scene of a haz-mat incident at the Olympic View Industrial Park in Bremerton on Friday evening.

According to the South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, hazardous material was dropped off at the Hazardous Waste Disposal site around 2 p.m.

South Kitsap Fire and Rescue told the Kitsap Sun that a person had driven in with a container of what turned out to be crystallized picric acid. The fire agency said "it is extremely explosive and volatile in this form."

SW Barney White Road was open while SW Imperial Way remained closed during the incident. The area around the site was evacuated as a precaution.

Washington State Patrol's bomb squad was also called to the scene to handle the substance.

No one was injured.

The container with the acid remained in the vehicle, and Bremerton Fire Department Assistant Chief John Payne told the Kitsap Sun that "the acid had been sitting out in a jug in a yard for "years" before it was driven to the county facility."

