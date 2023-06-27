Family of hit-and-run victim pleading for multiple drivers responsible to turn themselves in

A family is looking for answers and accountability after their mother was hit by as many as five cars in Everett-- and not a single one stopped to help her.

On June 21 around 4:30 a.m., 41-year-old Rachell Everitt was hit by several cars and was killed on northbound Evergreen Way, near Olivia Park Road. Her son, Dawson Wargin, identified her to FOX 13.

It was a devastating and heartbreaking incident to witness. Nathan Bernal was working nearby when he rushed to the mother's aid after she was hit.

"I saw her on the road and I saw the car that first hit her and two other cars hit her," Bernal said. "They [Everitt] deserve something proper, not this-- left on the road for everyone to see. It's horrible."

It's her three children who are now coming to terms with their loss.

"It kind of shakes you to the core and affects your personal life," Wargin said. "She could always comfort me and my sisters. She loved super hard."

Everett Police say Everitt was hit as many as four or five times by different drivers, an even more troubling situation to comprehend for her children.

"The first person – that person – knew what they had done," Wargin said. "They probably were super shocked at what they had done, and maybe scared and that caused them to go."

A painful tragedy that claimed their ‘tenacious warrior,’ as he describes her.

Everitt struggled with substance abuse, a reason why her son says she might have been out so early in the morning in that part of town.

"If it was an accident, that did in fact make it a lot worse by leaving," Wargin said.



A witness captured devastating images showing a barricade of people trying to protect Everitt's body, yet traffic didn't slow. A second silver or gray vehicle hit her. Her body was thrown into other lanes, causing several drivers to run her over. Wargin is pleading for those responsible to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"You need to own up to your wrongs and to receive the proper justice for that and that's the only way to feel peace is to go through the proper steps to get there," Wargin said.

He says his mother's death will not be in vain. A family member, who's been struggling with a fentanyl addiction, has decided to seek treatment and detox for the first time.

"That would be the best way to honor her with, to clean up their life and to become a better person that way," Wargin said.

She's also helping strengthen bonds between his sisters, a 22-year-old and 17-years-old, and their aunts.

Though he's only 25 years old, Wargin says he's learned a lot from having a loved one suffer from addiction.

"I learned how to be a lot more patient. I learned how to love her and we actually started building a healthy relationship with boundaries and her recovery really started," Wargin said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

He encourages anyone who has a family member going through a similar situation to support them, be a positive force, listen and love them.

"Be kind to them and let them tell you that tell them that you're there for them and pray," Wargin said.

He says he and his protector reconciled before her passing and only has good memories to reflect on.

"I've just been extremely grateful this whole time and reflecting on the miracles that led up to the unfortunate event of your passing away," Wargin said.

Everitt's children hope her loss will inspire others to seek treatment. While police are still trying to track down the drivers and make an arrest, her family is raising funds to lay her to rest and help their loved one with their recovery process. Learn more about donating here.

If you have seen or heard anything possibly associated with this incident and have not yet reported it, call 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also upload video and photos through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

There is a $1,000 cash reward.