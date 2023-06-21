Pedestrian killed in Everett hit-and-run

Everett police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on northbound Evergreen Way near Olivia Park Road.

According to police, a driver in a dark SUV struck a pedestrian, allegedly stopped the car, go out, looked at the pedestrian, went back inside the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Police said the victim was a woman but her age was not known.

It's unknown when the roadway will reopen as detectives will be at the scene investigating.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.