Expand / Collapse search

Fire leads to roof collapse of vacant building in U-District

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
University District
FOX 13 Seattle

Crews respond to vacant building fire

Fire crews are responding to a vacant building fire in the University District.

SEATTLE - Seattle fire officials are determining what caused a fire at a vacant building Monday morning in the University District.

The fire happened in the 5500 block of University Way NE near Cowen Park.

Officials said the roof of the building collapsed. 

( )

The building had been slated for demolition and crews on site weren't aware of anyone living in the building. 

According to fire officials, there were reports that a person was injured from the fire and was last seen on the roof of the vacant building. But after a search, they couldn't find anyone. 

Crews stayed at the scene to monitor any flare-ups. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 