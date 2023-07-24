Fire leads to roof collapse of vacant building in U-District

Seattle fire officials are determining what caused a fire at a vacant building Monday morning in the University District.

The fire happened in the 5500 block of University Way NE near Cowen Park.

Officials said the roof of the building collapsed.

( )

The building had been slated for demolition and crews on site weren't aware of anyone living in the building.

According to fire officials, there were reports that a person was injured from the fire and was last seen on the roof of the vacant building. But after a search, they couldn't find anyone.

Crews stayed at the scene to monitor any flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.