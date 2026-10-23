Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson to represent US in FIBA AmeriCup

The Brief Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson was named to Team USA's four-player women's roster for the 2026 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup. The selection follows a WNBA season where Johnson set multiple Storm rookie records, including 626 points and 58 steals. The tournament runs Oct. 28 – Nov. 1 in El Salvador, with Johnson and Team USA taking the court Oct. 31.



In her first WNBA season, Flau'jae Johnson became the first rookie to accrue over 600 points, 200 rebounds, 100 assists, and 50 steals.

That success has now led to the Seattle Storm guard being selected to represent Team USA on the 2026 FIBA AmeriCup 3x3 roster.

The backstory:

USA Basketball announced the selections for the men's and women's rosters on Friday for the 2026 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, which is scheduled to take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Johnson was one of four women selected to Team USA's women's roster, alongside Aziaha James, Aerial Powers and Sydney Taylor.

The selection marks Johnson's second time representing the United States in FIBA competition within the last two years. In 2025, she won a gold medal as part of the women's team that won the 5x5 FIBA AmeriCup tournament.

Christina Batastini will serve as the head coach. She won a gold medal coaching the 3x3 women's AmeriCup team in 2025.

By the numbers:

Johnson put together a solid season in her first WNBA campaign, averaging nearly 15 points a game (14.9), to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

She also set multiple rookie records for the Seattle Storm, including points (626), 25+ point games (6), steals (58), field goals made (221), three-pointers made (60), and minutes played (1,204).

Johnson was drafted eighth overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Golden State Valkyries before she was traded to Seattle later that night for Marta Suárez and a 2028 second-round pick.

What is the FIBA AmeriCup?

Dig deeper:

The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup brings together national men's and women's basketball teams to compete in a 3-on-3 format.

FIBA stands for Fédération Internationale de Basketball, which translates to International Basketball Federation in English.

The event has been held annually since 2021 and features teams from the Americas, which includes North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The event was held in Miami in 2021 and 2022 before it hosted by Puerto Rico in 2023 and 2024. Last year it was held in Mexico.

On the men's side, Team USA has won gold every year except for 2023, when Puerto Rico took the top spot. The women's team won gold in 2021, 2023, and 2025.

How to watch the FIBA AmeriCup

What's next:

The event runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 and can be watched live on YouTube.

Johnson will take the court with Team USA on Oct. 31 after the qualifying rounds.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Storm, USA Basketball, and FIBA.

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