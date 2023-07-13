Former Whatcom County Sheriff's deputy charged with rape, extortion

A former Whatcom County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with raping, assaulting and extorting at least two victims.

The sheriff's office requested an investigation into 23-year-old Austin Case, a Ferndale man who served as a deputy with the department. An early investigation suggests Case conducted criminal activity outside of his duties with the sheriff's office.

Authorities had Case under administrative investigation, but when criminal allegations came up, they contacted Skagit and Island County Multiple Agency Team (SMART) to conduct an impartial, third-party investigation.

Case has since been fired from the sheriff's office.

Mount Vernon Police have not shared extensive details on the investigation, but say two victims were contacted which gave deputies probable cause to arrest Case on Wednesday.

Case has been charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree extortion and first-degree burglary.

Detectives believe there are more victims who have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on Case or the allegations is urged to contact the SMART tipline at (360) 661-2319.