Foster parents demand change to law blamed for death of an infant

On Tuesday, a group of local foster parents stood on the steps of the state’s capitol demanding House Bill 1227 get repealed.

House Bill 1227 went into effect in July. It’s also known as the Keeping Families Together Act.

The law made it more difficult for child protective services to remove kids from homes, with the intent of protecting low-income families. The law requires proof of imminent physical harm or risk.

That is where the controversy starts. Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney, James Kennedy, tells FOX 13 News that proving that is nearly impossible.

He and others blame the law for the death of a child in Port Townsend. The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) left the infant in the care of his father, a reportedly known drug addict who did not have stable housing.

"It’s our job, and it’s their job to keep kids safe, and we are failing them right now," said Tracie Jefferson, a foster parent.

She stood alongside about a dozen other foster parents on Tuesday on the steps of the Washington State Capitol building.

Jefferson says foster parents are concerned they might receive pushback for speaking out, but she says they are taking the risk because they feel so passionately that change is needed.

"Best case scenario, no more children die," said Tristan Fujita, another foster parent.

Fujita says the community needs to be aware of this current issue.

"We want everybody to kind of know that this is what’s happening. We want people to know while legislation is in session, that there are other bills being heard that can help kind of bridge that gap between what imminent physical harm is," she said.

FOX 13 News spoke to Rep. Lillian Oritz-Self, the sponsor of the Keeping Families Together Act, about the demand for change.

"Foster parents are a big part of our system, and we value their input," said Ortiz-Self.

Ortiz-Self says she still stands by her law but supports the newly proposed House Bill 2447 which helps to define opioids, like fentanyl, as enough of an imminent risk to remove a child.

"I think it’s the right way to go. I think we need to eliminate that ambiguity, and we heard from, even if it’s two judges, that may not see it that way, we want to make it clear. We want to make sure that no child is put in danger," she said.

Oritz-Self tells FOX 13 News she believes HB 2447 will become law.

The legislation, which passed the house, is now advancing through the Senate.