Port Townsend father accused of hiding infant's dead body in bushes: docs

The 37-year-old father who reportedly admitted to police he hid his infant’s body in a bush appeared in court on Monday.

Port Townsend police put out a notice for the public on Friday night to be on the lookout for Jordan Sorensen. Police said at the time that Sorensen was wanted for kidnapping his three-week old son.

A day after the alert was issued, police provided the tragic update that the child was located, but was not found alive.

According to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13, police say Sorensen is a known drug addict and doesn’t have a stable home, but the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) chose to leave the infant in Sorensen’s care.

The baby was born on Christmas with fentanyl in his system. His mother also tested positive for fentanyl use, according to documents.

DCYF decided Sorensen was the safest option for the days-old baby.

Documents say Sorensen was living with another person. DCYF decided once Sorensen passed a urine test, he could have his child in his care without supervision.

His test came back clean on Jan. 8.

Almost immediately after, documents say Sorensen stopped complying with DCYF’s requirements.

Sorensen stopped taking drug tests and would not reply to DCYF’s message, according to the probable cause documents.

The child’s mother also told DCYF that Sorensen had used black market-purchased urine to pass his drug test; Sorensen denied this claim, according to the documents.

Days after running into roadblocks with Sorensen, DCYF decided to call the police for help, but records show by this point, it was too late.

Port Townsend police found Sorensen hiding in a tent at Kah Tai Park. He tried to get away, but police arrested him, according to the probable cause document.

While in custody, Sorensen said his child was already dead and he showed police where he hid the weeks-old baby’s body-- behind some bushes.

Sorensen faces charges of kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful concealment of a body, and unlawful disposal of human remains.

FOX 13 News asked the Jefferson County Prosecutor, James Kennedy, about the charges.

FOX 13 News: "Why not manslaughter or murder?"

Kennedy: "At this point in time, we don’t have a cause of death. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for later this week."

FOX 13 News: "Do you anticipate more charges could be incoming?"

Kennedy: "It will depend on the outcome of the investigation which is still at the early stages at this time."

However, Kennedy also said the community needs to temper their expectations for this case.

"There may be very, precious-little that the criminal justice system can do in these circumstances," he said. "Depending on how the case turns out, if there was no intentional, reckless or grossly negligent action that resulted in the death of another, I’m going to have very little in which I can charge an individual with," said Kennedy.

Sorensen has a lengthy criminal history dating back to when he was a minor. His record includes 28 warrants for failure to appear or comply, four felony convictions as an adult, and two felony convictions as a minor. He also has eight gross misdemeanor convictions and two pending misdemeanors, according to the state.

"I have a lot of concerns about how the suspect ended up with the child in the first place," said Kennedy.

FOX 13 News reached out to DCYF for an explanation regarding their decision to leave an infant in the custody of Sorensen. However, an official with DCYF said they cannot comment "due to privacy laws."

A Jefferson County judge ruled to keep Sorensen in jail with a $200,000 bail.

Sorensen is expected in court on Feb. 2.