Rep. Liz Berry's main purpose is to pass gun laws during her fourth year in the legislature

Whether you are for or against more gun laws, there is a lawmaker in Olympia you may want to pay attention to.

Rep. Liz Berry said her main purpose for running for her seat in 2020 was to pass gun legislation. She said it came down to a single incident that left a profound impact on her.

"So 13 years ago, my life changed forever when a gunman opened fire at a constituent event of my boss and colleague, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords," Berry said.

Giffords survived the shooting, but six people died that day, including Berry’s colleague, Congressional staffer Gabe Zimmerman.

"We were very close, we shared the same birthday and I think about him every day I do this work, and it gives me purpose," Berry said

In the last three years, the Democrat-controlled legislature has pushed through a slew of gun laws with Berry at the helm of some big changes. Since taking office in 2021, several of Berry’s bills are now law, including a ban on untraceable ghost guns.

Another one of the laws she saw pass was the requirement to take a safety training course and go through a 10-day waiting period any time you purchase a gun in Washington state.

"With these great rights come great responsibility. We want to make sure these deadly weapons are getting into the right hands," Berry said.

She is far from done.

On Tuesday, two of her new gun bills were scheduled for a committee hearing.

Berry wants to require gun owners to report any stolen or lost firearms within 24 hours.

"Two hundred thousand to 500,000 guns are stolen every year in America and the number one source of stolen guns are parked cars," Berry said.

She is also pushing for a permit system to buy guns, which would mean people wouldn’t be able to buy a gun without an approved permit.

That permit also comes with being fingerprinted and taking a live, in-person firearms course.

The permit-to-purchase initiative will likely face legal challenges if passed.

Groups like the Second Amendment Foundation say forcing a permit for gun rights is unconstitutional and requiring a live firearms training course will discriminate against low-income and law-abiding gun owners.

Some also say there won’t be enough instructors to meet the demand.

Berry says they are looking into a grant program for people who cannot afford the classes.

"We always expect to be challenged in the courts with our laws. We’ve been successful so far and hope to prevail," Berry said.

Critics say criminals are the last to follow any gun laws and in 2023 Seattle saw a record number of homicides.

But Berry is confident her measures will make a difference, and she isn’t backing down.

"It can be very lonely at times, but I am immensely buoyed by the progress that we’ve made," Berry said.

She says it can be lonely because the issue is controversial on both sides.

"So you have to really remember the purpose that you have," Berry said.