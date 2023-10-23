FOX 13 premieres nightly regional newscast

FOX 13 is debuting a nightly newscast covering regional news west of the Rocky Mountains. "West Coast News Wrap" is a live program that airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO cable 110/ch. 22).

The format is designed to keep viewers up to date on major news and developing stories in western states, hours after the national evening newscasts have ended.

"A lot of those (national) newscasts, quite frankly, air the middle of the afternoon, and there's a whole lot more news out here to cover," news anchor Alex Savidge told FOX 13's David Rose.

Savidge hosts the program from KTVU FOX 2 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and FOX 13 is among the local news outlets around the region that contribute stories. Both are part of FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S.

"I think when you look at what's happening across this part of the country, whether you're talking about the Pacific Northwest, or you're talking about California or Arizona, there are a lot of issues that are similar -- similar challenges communities are facing," Savidge said.

West Coast News Wrap will also be available to watch live weeknights at 7 p.m. on the FOX LOCAL connected TV app. FOX LOCAL is free to download on platforms like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Android TV.

About FOX 13 Seattle

KCPQ FOX 13 is part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.