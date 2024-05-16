Venu Sports: FOX, ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery announce joint streaming service

article

The much-hyped Fox Corporation , Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery joint sports streaming service announced on Thursday it would be called Venu Sports.

"We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place," Venu Sports CEO Pete Distad said in a statement.

"As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games," Distad added.

Venu Sports is expected to launch this fall in the United States. The direct-to-consumer services will allow subscribers to access sports content from all three companies – including content from all major professional and college sports leagues.

The offerings are set to include NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, college sports, UFC, PGA, FIFA World Cup among other sporting events.

Venu Sports will be made available directly to consumers via a new app. Subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+, Hulu or Max.

The formation and launch of the new service is subject to regulatory approval and the finalization of definitive agreements between the parties.

Fox News Digital's Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

This station is owned by FOX Television Stations.

Read more on FOX News.