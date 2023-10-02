Hard Rock Cafe closing downtown Seattle location after 13 years in business

article

The Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Seattle is closing its doors in December.

Effective Dec. 1, the Hard Rock Cafe at Second and Pike is closing after 13 years in business. According to a WARN notice from the Washington Employment Security Department, 66 workers are expected to be laid off.

The location was first established in 2010.

According to the restaurant's website, the space is 14,000 square feet and seats up to 425. It also houses memorabilia from Seattle's music scene, including Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder's acoustic guitar, and the doorway from Robert Lang Studios signed by Seattle-area bands.

Restaurant management has not yet announced the reason for the closure.