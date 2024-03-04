Hiker pinned by fallen tree found dead in Bremerton creek

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue crews have recovered the body of a woman who was found dead in Dickerson Creek in Bremerton over the weekend.

On March 3 around 2 p.m., rescue crews were initially called to the area of Dickerson Creek Waterfall area, which is accessed off Lebers Lane, for a CPR call. They soon received another call correcting the information that the woman was dead.

When crews arrived, they found the woman approximately 100 yards downstream from the upper falls area, pinned by a fallen tree.

Her death does not appear suspicious.

The circumstances leading up to her death will be released after an investigation.

According to AllTrails.com, Dickerson Falls is a 2.3-mile loop trail with an elevation gain of 288 feet. While it's a relatively easy trail, it can get a bit slippery climbing down the short, steep path to the base of the falls.

The medical examiner will identify the victim and determine the official cause of death.