I-405 to close between Renton, Bellevue this weekend

If you commute between Renton and Bellevue, you may want to find another way around this weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing I-405 between Renton and Bellevue Aug. 18–20. The weekend closure is so contractors can replace a culvert that runs under the freeway.

Transportation officials expect delays around the area, so plan ahead and find alternate routes.

Suggested detours between Renton and Bellevue (WSDOT)

Specifically, both directions of I-405 will be closed between Sunset Blvd in Renton and Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue. Closures will run from 10 p.m. Aug. 18 until 5 a.m. Aug. 21.

This work is part of WSDOT’s long-term project to improve I-405 and its express toll lanes between the two cities, which officials describe as "one of the state’s worst commutes." The project has been in the works since 2015, and is expected to wrap up in 2025.

There will be closures at several ramps, as well, including: