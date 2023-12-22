I-90 reopens after closure at Snoqualmie Pass, winter weather advisory in effect

Holiday travel headaches are already hitting drivers trying to get over Snoqualmie Pass. They were stopped in their tracks this afternoon after the eastbound route of I-90 was shut down due to snowfall and accidents on the pass.

By 6 pm Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said all lanes had reopened.

"I’m heading home. I live at the pass," said Patt Kelly–Pollet, a resident who lives at Snoqualmie Pass.

Pollet was one of the first drivers in line, waiting it out at the I-90 closure point in North Bend on Friday evening.

"I came down this morning, and it had just started and probably by noon we had almost 6 inches, so it was pretty steady," said Pollet.

The road was closed at around 3:30 p.m. due to what WSDOT described as spin-outs. The Washington State Patrol and WSDOT provided images of the snowy conditions that caused people to lose control.

At one point, the backup was about two miles long.

"Waiting it out.--we have to get home. We have animals at home," said Jeanne Coady, a resident of Ellensburg.

Coady said she was caught off guard by the closure.

"We had a doctor's appointment in Seattle today, and it was bare and wet going over, so this is unexpected. We weren’t paying attention," said Coady.

Truck drivers on their way to pick up or drop off holiday deliveries were also stuck.

"I am empty right now. I have to pick up the load, then get to Illinois and that’s a load for the holidays," said Inderdeep Singh, a truck driver.

Pollet works on the ski patrol team at Snoqualmie.

"It’s always shocking and amazing that people try to get over the pass without chains," said Pollet.

WSDOT posted a reminder to drivers to check the posted traction requirements before heading over the pass.

"Before you leave to go over the pass, it’s prudent to check the weather," said Pollet.

Travel experts also remind folks to gas up and pack an emergency kit before going on a long holiday trip. Extra food water, a blanket and other cold-weather gear could come in handy if you find yourself stuck, or in an emergency situation.