Kidnapping suspect arrested after chase in Kent

Kent police arrested a 33-year-old Kent man, who was suspected of kidnapping, after a brief chase Tuesdays night.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of "suspicious circumstances" in the 1200 block of West Smith Street.

According to police, a person reported what they believed to be a domestic violence incident with a man possibly kidnapping a woman and taking her car.

When police arrived, they found the car and tried to pull the driver over.

Police said there was enough information to develop probable cause for kidnapping, which allowed officers to pursue the car.

When the driver refused to pull over, an officer pursued the car and was able to stop the suspect with his patrol car.

Police arrested the suspect without incident and he booked for kidnapping and eluding.

According to investigators, the victim was found safe.

The investigation remains ongoing.