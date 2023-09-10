Lanes of I-5 blocked near SR-520 due to 'emergency repairs'

article

Lanes of northbound I-5 in Seattle are blocked for emergency repairs just south of SR 520.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the two left lanes of I-5 are closed for repair, just before the on-ramp to SR-520.

Officials say Incident Response crews are on scene, suggesting a car crash, but there are no specifics about what happened or the nature of the emergency repairs yet.

It is not known when the road is expected to reopen.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to find alternate routes.