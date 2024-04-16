Lewis County man found dead, homicide investigation underway

article

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Randle over the weekend.

Randle is a small town in eastern Lewis County with a population of just over 2,000 people, according to the most recent census.

The man was found in the 100 block of Davis Creek Road, off of US 12, around 1:10 p.m. on April 14.

The man was found at a residence "unresponsive, non-breathing" with "signs of trauma."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest in the case was already in police custody for a different incident.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286 or email detectives at investigations@lewiscountywa.gov.

MORE CRIME STORIES

Latest results from Tacoma's crime reduction plan shows progress in enhancing public safety

Brawl erupts over off-leash dog at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

VIDEO: 2 arrested after Seattle Police pursuit ends in Mercer Island