VIDEO: 2 arrested after Seattle Police pursuit ends in Mercer Island

Seattle Police released dashcam video of a pursuit that ended in Mercer Island last week, which led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man.

Authorities say the two robbed a 40-year-old man at gunpoint at a Chase ATM in South Seattle, near Martin Luther King Way S and S Myrtle St, then sped off in his car. The victim flagged someone down for help and called 911.

Officers got the vehicle description and tried to pull the car over.

The suspects instead got onto eastbound I-90 to Mercer Island. Dashcam video shows the suspect car suddenly weave onto the off-ramp for Exit 7B.

During the pursuit, officers saw one of the suspects toss a handgun out of the passenger-side window.

Eventually, the pursuit ended on a dirt road, and police arrested the two suspects for first-degree armed robbery with a gun.

MORE CRIME HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

Security guard kidnapped during Tumwater marijuana facility break-in

Teen suspect in Renton homicide was on electronic home monitoring for a pending drive-by shooting case

Trial begins for accused Tacoma serial arsonist

Police investigate fatal shooting in Bellingham; 1 dead

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

The teenager, who was driving the car, was booked into juvenile detention. The man was booked into King County Jail. Police recovered the gun thrown from the car, and no injuries were reported.