Lummi Nation hosts statewide tribal summit to address fentanyl crisis in Washington

Fentanyl is everyone’s problem, but the drug hits some communities much harder than others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of fatal overdoses among tribal members has jumped nearly 40 percent since 2019.

The Lummi Nation hosted a two-day summit in Whatcom County. Leaders from 28 tribes across Washington, Governor Jay Inlsee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson participated in the sessions, sharing strategies and proposals to address the crisis.

"There has never been any drug that’s been more deadly than fentanyl," said Teri Gobin, chair of the Tulalip Tribe. "It’s killing our people. We’re losing a lot of young ones. I just recently had a great niece pass away. 17 years old."

Fentanyl is a drug that has no boundaries, and claiming the lives of so many people. However, it’s significantly affecting tribal members more than any other population in Washington.

"It’s like a pandemic. It impacts the whole community," said Carol Evans, of the Spokane Tribal Business Council. "We’ve shut down a drug house and one just pops up somewhere else."

"We’re very fearful as tribal leaders and very fed up with this scare of normalizing drug overdose in our community. Fed up with drug dealers who are coming into our community and murdering our people," Tony Hillaire, chair of the Lummi Nation.

Just in April, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 161,000 fentanyl-laced pills, and 80 pounds of illegal substances destined for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

One seizure, however, is not enough. That’s why the tribes gathered with state leaders and agencies to collaborate on solutions.

"Honest discussion about the need for partnership between tribes and the state, and some of the lacking of partnership between the tribes and the state. But we’re getting there and it’s been really great to see all of the tribal leaders that are here," said Hillaire.

"It’s not a one-prong solution. We have to hit it from all ways. We’re talking about making sure we’re taking out drug houses, we’re getting rid of the drugs that are coming onto the reservation," said Gobin.

"We do not give up on people. We continue to have empathy and care for them and continue to try to help them get better," said Evans.

The Tulalip Tribe will be hosting a national summit on the issues in August. Tribes from across the country as well as federal agencies will be attending.