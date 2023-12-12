Lynnwood daycare accused of drugging kids with Benadryl, using spanking as discipline

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says it is actively investigating Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning in Lynnwood for allegations of "Benadryl given to kids."

A lawsuit filed in Snohomish Superior Court last month details one set of parents waiting to pick up their child from 'Little Hands' but learned from another kid that one of the children "spits out his purple medicine at nap time."

After their own child and multiple other families confirmed similar experiences, 'Little Hands' daycare shut down the very next day on Sept. 22, 2023.

Court documents detail that hair test results showed "high levels" of diphenhydramine, also known as Benadryl, found in kids' systems.

The lawsuit accuses daycare operator Shanine Lofton and employee Ryan Coccia of giving Benadryl to kids in their care in order for them to sleep.

Court documents also say physical force was used against one child for "not listening" and spanking was used as discipline.

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families says it has also opened a licensing division/CPS investigation into the daycare.

FOX 13 reached out to lawyers representing families and the daycare.

Attorney Jim Johanson represents Shanine Lofton and says his client is "upset" and that his team is conducting its own investigation into the allegations.

It is unknown when the daycare will reopen.

A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says once its investigation is complete, it'll be sent to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.