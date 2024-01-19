Major Seattle road closures to know about this weekend

Commuters should plan for a little extra time for road travel this weekend, as some routes around Seattle will be closed off for construction.

Firstly, eastbound I-90 from Seattle to Mercer Island will fully close at 11 p.m. Friday night and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday for tunnel maintenance. The southbound I-5 on-ramp and Rainer Avenue S. on-ramps to eastbound I-90 will be closed as well.

Montlake Boulevard will be closed between Hamlin St. & Louisa St. from Friday through Monday. This includes the Montlake on-ramp and Roanoke Street off-ramp on State Route 520.

Additionally, the SR 520 Trail will be fully closed across Lake Washington between Friday, January 19, and February 2.

All lanes of the southbound I-405 off-ramp to NE 70th St. will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday morning.

Drivers should also be aware of a right lane closure on eastbound I-90 near E. Mercer Way while crews repair a failed expansion joint.

