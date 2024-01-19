Seattle light rail delays: Service disruptions riders can expect during maintenance work

Light rail riders should expect delays for a couple more weeks as crews continue maintenance work at downtown stations.

Sound Transit said they are replacing damaged rails south of Westlake Station, so trains must run on a single track.

The work started Jan. 13 and is expected to last until Feb. 4.

Trains will be arriving less frequently than usual, and they will be packed during this time. Passengers should give themselves extra time when traveling.

Here's what riders can expect:

Weekday service

During the maintenance work, 1 Line trains will run every 26 minutes between Northgate and Angle Lake.

Sound Transit said additional weekday trains run between Northgate and University of Washington, and between Stadium and Angle Lake, for combined service every 13 minutes in these areas.

If you board at stations outside of Capitol Hill or downtown Seattle, you’ll need to stay alert to which train you choose.

The Link shuttle bus provides connecting service to stations to the south (arrives at SODO, where southbound train service is available).

Sound Transit detailed out each station:

Northgate station: Trains will depart Northgate approximately every 13 minutes. Destinations will alternate between UW and Angle Lake stations. Passengers traveling south of UW Station should wait for the Angle Lake-bound train.

Univ. of Washington station: Northbound trains depart approximately every 13 minutes. Southbound trains depart approximately every 26 minutes. Every other southbound train ends at this station, and all passengers must deboard the out-of- service train. Passengers wishing to travel further south will need to wait for the next train or use regular bus service to continue their journey. Check out alternative service options in a visual Northbound trains depart approximately every 13 minutes. Southbound trains depart approximately every 26 minutes. Every other southbound train ends at this station, and all passengers must deboard the out-of- service train. Passengers wishing to travel further south will need to wait for the next train or use regular bus service to continue their journey. Check out alternative service options in a visual chart here

Capitol Hill station: Trains operate approximately every 26 minutes in both directions.

Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown stations: Trains operate approximately every 26 minutes in both directions. Northgate platform is closed to all passengers. Both Northgate and Angle Lake trains will arrive at the Angle Lake platform. At Westlake Station, expect loud construction noise and vibrations coming from the tunnel near the west end of the platform (closest to exits C1 and C2). . Audible announcements may be clearer at the east end of the platform (near Nordstrom).

Stadium station: Northbound trains will depart from the Angle Lake platform approximately every 26 minutes. Southbound trains will alternate departing from the Angle Lake platform and Northgate approximately every 13 minutes. Every other northbound train ends at this station, and all passengers must deboard the out-of-service train. Passengers wishing to travel further north will need to wait for the next northbound train on the Angle Lake platform, or transfer to a local bus (for example, on the SODO busway) to continue their journey. Check out alternative service options in a visual chart Northbound trains will depart from the Angle Lake platform approximately every 26 minutes. Southbound trains will alternate departing from the Angle Lake platform and Northgate approximately every 13 minutes. Every other northbound train ends at this station, and all passengers must deboard the out-of-service train. Passengers wishing to travel further north will need to wait for the next northbound train on the Angle Lake platform, or transfer to a local bus (for example, on the SODO busway) to continue their journey. Check out alternative service options in a visual chart here

SODO, Beacon Hill, Mount Baker, Columbia City, Othello, Rainier Beach, Tukwila International Blvd, SeaTac/Airport stations: Trains operate approximately every 13 minutes in both directions. Trains traveling toward Northgate will alternate destinations between Stadium and Angle Lake stations.

Angle Lake: Trains will depart Angle Lake approximately every 13 minutes. Destinations will alternate between Stadium and Northgate stations. Passengers traveling north of Stadium Station should board the Northgate-bound train.

Weekend service

Trains will run every 15 minutes between Northgate and Capitol Hill and between SODO and Angle Lake. Bus shuttles every 10-15 minutes replace trains between Capitol Hill and SODO and serve all closed stations.

Click here for a shuttle bus map.

Sound Transit detailed out each station: