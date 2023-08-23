Man, 3 accomplices sentenced in 2020 killing of Key Peninsula grandparents

The man accused of killing his grandparents then blowing up their house in Key Peninsula in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Three of his friends who helped carry out the murders have also received lengthy prison terms.

On May 17, 2020, neighbors of the victims, 71-year-old Ted Ralston and 73-year-old Joanna Gormley, reported an explosion at their home in the 18800 block of Bayview Road NW in the Vaughn area.

Burned home in Key Peninsula where two bodies were found and their grandson charged with murder (FOX 13 Seattle)

Their grandson, 29-year-old Ezra Fleming Ralston, also lived at the home, but was not there when first responders arrived.

Fire investigators found ample evidence of accelerants throughout the house, including multiple gas cans and signs of a propane explosion.

They also found two bodies in the basement of the home, lying side-by-side, and positioned as if they had been dragged down the stairs, according to court documents. It was later determined that Ted and Joanna had been stabbed several times.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says over the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Ezra and several friends plotted to kill his grandparents so they could set up some sort of commune on the victim’s waterfront property in Vaughn.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews, search warrants and examined enough evidence to identify the four suspects involved in the murders.

All of which have either pleaded guilty or were convicted by a jury:

29-year-old Ezra Fleming Ralston was convicted of two counts aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree arson by a jury. He received a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

26-year-old Sean Higgins was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He also received a mandatory life sentence without parole.

26-year-old Spencer Kleine pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

25-year-old Rebecka Neubauer, Ezra’s fiancée, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced to 33 years and 4 months in prison.

COURT DOCUMENTS

According to court documents, Ezra communicated with his father - the victims' son - several times the day they died, telling him that his grandparents were ill and being taken to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Detectives say he sent extensive text messages to his father about his grandparents being in the hospital. He told his father his grandparents were in stable condition, but records show they were never taken to a hospital.

Early the next morning, the victims' car was found parked in a Lakewood apartment complex, where Ezra Ralston was taken to custody. Detectives later learned it was the apartment where Ezra Ralston's fiancée, Rebecka Neubauer, was staying.

Neubauer's mother told police her daughter had "joked" about Ezra Ralston killing his grandparents, so they could move into their home.

Detectives say Neubauer was not honest during her first interview, but later admitted to plotting their murders with Ezra Ralston. Police reports say she gave him instructions on how to hide their bodies and how to hide evidence, among other grisly details.

She also said Ezra Ralston admitted to killing his grandparents before and after showing up at Neubauer's apartment.

Police say messages found on Ezra Ralston's phone show lengthy discussions between him and Neubauer, with her even encouraging him with messages like, "You're so amazing you got this."

The two talked about starting a commune after they took over his grandparents' home.