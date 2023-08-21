Lacey Police asking for public's help in locating homicide suspect

Lacey Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 5500 block of Chelan Lane SE just before 9 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 42-year-old Scott Matthew Broderick is suspected in the shooting.

Broderick is 5'11" and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is associated with a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with WA plates ASG4385.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him.