Lacey Police asking for public's help in locating homicide suspect
LACEY, Wash. - Lacey Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 5500 block of Chelan Lane SE just before 9 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say 42-year-old Scott Matthew Broderick is suspected in the shooting.
Broderick is 5'11" and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is associated with a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with WA plates ASG4385.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him.