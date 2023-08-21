Expand / Collapse search

Lacey Police asking for public's help in locating homicide suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lacey
FOX 13 Seattle

Lacey Police looking for armed and dangerous homicide suspect

Lacey Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

LACEY, Wash. - Lacey Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting. 

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 5500 block of Chelan Lane SE just before 9 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say 42-year-old Scott Matthew Broderick is suspected in the shooting. 

Broderick is 5'11" and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is associated with a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with WA plates ASG4385.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him. 