Man accused in random deadly shooting of pregnant woman pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and hurting her husband in a downtown Seattle shooting pleaded not guilty on Thursday during his arraignment.

Cordell Goosby has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Bail has been set at $10 million.

Investigators said the 30-year-old was armed with a stolen gun when he shot several rounds at Eina and Sung Kwon on June 13. The married couple was sitting in their car at the intersection of 4th Ave. and Lenora Street when bullets hit Sung in the arm and hit Eina four times in the torso. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The mother was pregnant with their daughter, Evelyn, who also died.

Officials with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said they are waiting on records to determine possible charges for the death of the baby.

Goosby, with his attorney, entered pleas of not guilty for the charges during his arraignment at the King County Courthouse.

The Kwons’ relatives and community advocates filled the courtroom as they thought about Eina, Sung and their 3-year-old son.

"I just imagine what will go through for her family right now. All the pain, all the suffer," said Yon Kim, an advocate for the Korean American community.

The married couple was shot less than half a mile from their restaurant, Aburiya Bento House, near Pike Place Market. Advocates said the rise in violence downtown should spark outrage among all people in Seattle.

"The citizens of Seattle and Korean American community are frustrated that these crimes continue to happen. It seems like it’s status quo in Seattle," said Matthew Patrick Thomas, a friend of the Kwons’ relatives. "This attitude of lawlessness that’s in the Seattle core right now that leads to this. We need to have law enforcement to have the ability to take criminals off the street."

Court documents said Goosby was a previously convicted felon in Illinois for unlawful use of a gun.

While being interviewed by police when he was arrested, Goosby said he thought he saw a gun in the white Tesla so he responded by firing into the vehicle.

However, surveillance video obtained from the Fourth and Blanchard Building showed "the victim's vehicle stopped at the intersection and the suspect quickly running up to the driver's side door of the victim vehicle with an arm extended. As he was running up to the vehicle, smoke could be seen coming from either the handgun he was firing or from the glass window of the vehicle being shattered," previously obtained court documents detailed.

Cordell M. Goosby (Cook County Sheriff’s Office)

Advocates called on the Seattle mayor and city council to take stronger actions against criminals who caused harm to the community.

"Help change policy, help change legislation so we don’t have to see this tragic story play out again. Unfortunately, if we don’t see change, I think this will happen again and we just dread that day to have that family suffer as much as this community and the Kwon family," said Thomas.

Goosby’s next court hearing was scheduled for July 24.

Through their sorrow, those closest to the Kwon family said they found comfort in the outpouring of love and support—a glimmer of hope in the devastating loss.

"We as a community are here for them," said Kim. "To share each other’s feelings and somehow let them know our support for the family."