Man drowns after kayak capsizes in Aberdeen Lake, authorities say

article

Authorities say a kayaker drowned after his boat capsized in Aberdeen Lake Saturday morning.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO), at around 8:40 a.m., Aberdeen Police responded to an overturned kayak on the lake.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw the man fall into the water, and struggle to get back into his kayak. He also couldn’t make it to shore.

Authorities have identified the victim as a 40-year-old Hoquaim man.

The GHSO responded with their boat, but have not been able to find him. The Thurston County Sheriff dive team is now assisting to locate the body.

The GHSO says he was not wearing a life jacket.

This is a developing story.