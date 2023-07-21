Man shot during attempted robbery in Arlington, police search for suspect

Police in Arlington are searching for an attempted robbery suspect who shot another man in the Eagle Trail area Thursday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department (APD), at around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery and exchange of gunfire near the corner of West Ave. and W Cox St. When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the altercation.

The victim was taken to Providence Medical Center by ambulance, and authorities said his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene, and remains at-large.

The APD says the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the Stillaguamish Tribe Police Department and the Washington State Patrol assisted in the search. A K9 unit was activated, as well as a drone, but the suspect was not found.

RELATED: Woman fights off man who tried to break into her house, Alki Beach community discusses crime

Residents in the area were asked to remain inside their homes during the search.

Authorities say the suspect is described as being a white, middle-aged man with a medium build. He’s about 5’8", and had a "disheveled" appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, and information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

In the meantime, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

RELATED: Man arrested in Seattle accused of posing as child talent agent to solicit nude photos of them

This is a developing story.