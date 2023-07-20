Man arrested in Seattle accused of posing as child talent agent to solicit nude photos of them

article

A man wanted for child pornography charges in California was arrested in Seattle earlier this week.

According to the Hanford Police Department in California, 52-year-old Jeffrey Winkler was wanted for allegedly posing as a talent agent for children connected to Hanford. The police department said Winkler allegedly reached out to people on social media and email in an effort to solicit nude photos of children while acting as a talent agent.

Winkler was found "hiding out" in Seattle and had multiple warrants out for his arrest. He was extradited to California on July 18.

Police have not specified if they believe there were any child victims in Seattle.

When he was booked in California, he was charged with felony possession of child pornography.

Winkler has been previously convicted for possession of material involving sexual exploitation of minors.

When he was previously convicted, he was required to register as a sex offender, which he failed to do "on multiple occasions," according to Hanford PD.